Swiss vending machines to accept cryptocurrencies

Crypto for chocolate - courtesy of vending machines. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Chocolate bars from the vending machine without change, bank card or payment app? Selecta wants to make it possible. The company is making its machines crypto-enabled and wants to offer another payment option in the future.

October 31, 2023

In order to be able to pay with Bitcoin & Co, the first smart machines have now been equipped with the Solana Pay payment infrastructure, Selecta announced on Tuesday.

You can already try out the first machines at the Solana Breakpoint conference, which is taking place in Amsterdam for blockchain and technology enthusiasts until November 3.

When asked by AWP, Selecta was unable to say exactly when the first crypto-enabled machine would actually be installed. It also depends on how the new payment method is received and accepted by potential buyers, said a spokeswoman.

“Our goal is to reach the next level for the consumer shopping experience,” explains Roland Ludwig, operational and technical director of Selecta. The introduction of cryptocurrencies as a payment option opens up a new dimension for shopping.

Buyers could use an NFC-enabled device such as a smartphone or smartwatch for the payment process, and Solana Pay wristbands would also be issued during the conference.

