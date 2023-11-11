Swiss watches: Hong Kong losing ground as Asian hub, says Cartier

Hong Kong (pictured) and Tokyo used to be the main export centres for the manufacturer of the Cartier watch and jewellery brand. Keystone / Jerome Favre

read aloud pause

X

Although demand for Swiss watches in Hong Kong has risen sharply since January, the city is no longer seen as the hub of Asia, says the director of luxury brand Cartier. Shanghai and other Chinese cities have grown in importance, says Cyrille Vigneron.

This content was published on November 11, 2023 - 15:00

Keystone-SDA

Hong Kong and Tokyo used to be the main export centres for the manufacturer of the Cartier watch and jewellery brand, Vigneron points out in an interview published in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung on Saturday. But the situation has changed over the last ten years, he adds.

The South Korean capital Seoul has also gained in importance, according to Vigneron, who believes that there will be other centres in the future. "Things are also moving fast in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.”

“Chinese customers' demand for luxury goods is growing, especially outside China," says the head of Cartier, pointing to taxes. But, he continues, the atmosphere of a city is also important. "That's what makes Hong Kong so strong.”

Vigneron expects Hong Kong's export market to return to pre-pandemic levels this year: "People have money, but they are thinking about how to spend it wisely".

Cartier is part of the Geneva-based jewellery and watchmaking group Richemont.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative