Swiss woman found dead in India

The foreign minister confirmed that a Swiss woman died in India. Keystone / Rajat Gupta

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday that a Swiss woman died in India. No further information was provided by the ministry but according to Indian media, the woman was allegedly murdered by an Indian man because she rejected his marriage proposal.

This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 22:54

Keystone-SDA

The woman, whom the Indian man is said to have met on a dating app, was found tied up and in a plastic bag outside a school in a Delhi district on Friday, the Times of India newspaper reported.

A suspect was arrested on Friday evening and the woman has also been identified. The foreign ministry didn't provide any further information.

