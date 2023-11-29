Swiss work permits for non-EU employees unchanged for 2024

Not all the available work permits have been used up yet for this year. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

In 2024, Switzerland will offer the same number of work permits to employees from outside the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The Federal Council has decided to leave the third-country quotas unchanged.

The Federal Council had consulted with social partners and cantons before taking the decision on Wednesday. In 2024, up to 8,500 qualified specialists can again be recruited outside the EU and EFTA: 4,500 with residence permit B and 4,000 with short-term residence permit L.

In recent years, the quotas have not been fully utilised, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) wrote. At the end of October 2023, 68% of B residence permits for employed third-country nationals and 65% of L short-stay permits had been used.

The quotas for service providers from the EU and EFTA also remain unchanged. The special quota for employed people from the United Kingdom will also continue, also unchanged.





