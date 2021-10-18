Swiss youth group demands stronger climate action

Swiss Youth for Climate is a network of regional groups focused on climate change issues. Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

Swiss Youth for Climate (SYFC) wants to see a clear commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees at the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

This content was published on October 18, 2021 - 16:15

The advocacy group is demanding climate policies that aim higher and deliver results faster, according to a statement released on Monday. It is also opposed to incentives based on voluntary actions.

“Fine words are no longer enough,” the statement noted.

Switzerland, the youth group stressed, has all the capabilities, technologies, and financial resources necessary to achieve greenhouse gas reduction targets domestically. Therefore, the use of carbon offset schemes – which allows individuals and companies to invest in environmental projects abroad to cancel out its domestic carbon footprint – should be the exception rather than the rule.

SYFC also said it was counting on the Swiss delegation to lead by example and "act in accordance with science" during the Glasgow conference. It also lamented Switzerland’s loss of credibility on climate matters after the rejection of the CO2 law, which was based on the "polluter pays" principle, at the ballot box this past summer.

On a positive note, the group welcomed Switzerland's push to prevent double counting of greenhouse gas emissions.