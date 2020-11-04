Switzerland anxiously watches tight US election

The votes are still being tallied in many of the key battleground states. Keystone / Ringo H.w. Chiu

Anyone who woke up in Switzerland expecting to find out who would be the next US president is likely to be disappointed. The landslide the Democrats expected has not happened. But the day is young.

“Election night is not going according to plan for the Democrats,” wrote the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung early on Wednesday morning. “Biden's lead in the polls has not turned into good election results.”

With votes still being tallied in many battleground states, it is too early to make projections of who will score the 270 electoral college votes needed to make it to the White House. However, President Donald Trump has managed to hold on to traditionally Republican states as well as some battleground states he won in 2016. Current projections have Trump winning Texas, Florida, Ohio and Iowa.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have secured the Democratic stronghold states such as Illinois and much of the West and East Coast. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Arizona, which Trump won in 2016.

Traditionally blue (Democrat) states but more recently up for grabs – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – are still to be decided. These states, especially Pennsylvania, are taking time to count all the votes, which has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. There has been an unusually high number of mail-in votes, which takes more time to tally. The urban areas in many places could make the difference.

Not so fast

Swiss media reacted to speeches by both candidates made in the early hours on Wednesday as votes were still being tallied. Biden told US voters that he was confident that he was still on track to win the election and urged patience as votes were counted.

Trump responded claiming that he was “up big” and that the Biden camp was trying to steal the election. He spoke from the White House claiming “major fraud" and vowed to take his case to the Supreme Court.

In an opinion piece, NZZ called the President's claims of stealing the election "irresponsible and dangerous" and that they undermine trust in the legitimacy of a process that is going exactly as predicted.

Swiss public television, SRF, correspondent Peter Düggeli commented that Trump did mobilise his voters very well, but he was not correct to say that he had already won or there was any cheating. “The President has had great success mobilizing people, he should now wait and be patient.”

Elizabeth Voss, who is the Vice-Chair of the Democrats Abroad in Switzerland chapter, told Keystone-SDA that she fears that Trump's supporters could use his statements as a chance to "celebrate" or "intimidate" voters who don't think like them.

Making sense of Florida

Florida has been one of the key states with its 29 electoral college votes to tip the scales. The Swiss media reacted with some surprise over Trump’s strong showing in Florida, especially with Latino voters.

SRF wrote that despite the strict immigration policy, the president received strong support from Latino voters. “Many Latinos in Florida are shaped by their roots in Cuba or Venezuela. Trump claimed in the election campaign that Biden wanted to transform the US into a socialist country based on the Cuban model.” It went on to say that although this is not correct, it seemed to resonate with some Latino voters in Florida.

The Tages-Anzeiger also said that Trump’s tough Cuba policy likely helped him secure more votes there.

This story will be updated with more reactions from Switzerland as the election results come in.