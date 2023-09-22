Switzerland can continue to host asylum seekers in civil defence shelters
The Swiss government decided on Friday that asylum seekers can continue to be accommodated in civil defence facilities in the event of refugees housing shortages.
If a high number of asylum applications is recorded, the Confederation and the cantons may continue to use civil defence facilities. The Swiss government’s ordinance has been extended until December.
Switzerland has currently sufficient capacity for the registration and reception of new asylum seekers, said the Federal Department of Defence in a statement External linkon Friday.
However, if temporary asylum applications exceed the usual numbers, the Confederation can now continue to use civil defence facilities. The ordinance was therefore extended until December 31, 2025.
