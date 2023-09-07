Switzerland condemns Russian airstrike on Ukrainian market

The airstrike on a Ukrainian market left several dead and many injured. Keystone / Alex Babenko

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss government has condemned the Russian airstrike on a market in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka, which reportedly killed at least 16 people.

This content was published on September 7, 2023 - 08:45

Keystone-SDA/jdp

“Attacks against civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the Swiss foreign ministry said Wednesday evening.

Switzerland condemns “in the strongest terms the brutal attack that resulted in numerous dead and injured in the eastern Ukrainian city”, it said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. It said Switzerland was “once again calling on Russia to immediately cease its military aggression against Ukraine”.

+ How has the war in Ukraine changed Switzerland?

Russian President Vladimir Putin had given the order for a military incursion into Ukraine on February 24 last year. Russian troops, meanwhile, hold about one-fifth of Ukraine's territory and have abducted thousands of Ukrainians, including many children.

Putin denies Ukraine the right to statehood and claims that a Nazi regime under President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, rules in Kyiv. This is also being drilled into the Russian population on a daily basis by the media. The accusation from Moscow is that NATO is spreading in Ukraine in order to build up a so-called anti-Russia and that Russia must prevent this from happening.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative