Switzerland exceeded ozone limits at all measuring stations in 2022

Switzerland's air quality has improved but it is still reaching ozone limits. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

The ozone limit values were exceeded at all measuring stations in Switzerland last year. On the southern side of the Alps, this also applied in part to the respirable fine dust particles.

This content was published on October 17, 2023 - 11:16

Keystone-SDA

The limits for other air pollutants were met according to the National Monitoring Network for Air Pollutants (Nabel) and according to cantonal measurements at all stations, as the Federal Office for the Environment (Bafu) announced on Monday.

Air quality in Switzerland has improved significantly over the past 30 years. Major successes have been achieved with the air pollutants sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and zinc, the Bafu said.

