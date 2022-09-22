Switzerland exits negative interest rate era

The price of goods has been rising for shoppers in Switzerland. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss National Bank has raised interest rates into positive territory for the first time in seven years with a 0.75% hike on Thursday.

This content was published on September 22, 2022 - 09:35

swissinfo.ch

Switzerland’s central bank responded to the growing threat of inflation by moving the headline rate to 0.5%. This applies from September 23, 2022.

"In doing so, it is countering the renewed rise in inflationary pressure and the spread of inflation to goods and services that have so far been less affected," the SNB said in a press statementExternal link on Thursday. It added that further increases in the SNB policy rate can't be ruled out in order to ensure price stability over the medium term.

The SNB first imposed a negative rate of -0.75% in 2015 when it was forced to abandon a policy of defending the Swiss franc with a peg to the euro.

Negative rates have been a feature since then with the global economy going through a rocky period.

But the rising cost of goods and services has persuaded many central banks to recently reverse policy. Swiss inflation hit 3.5% in SwitzerlandExternal link in August, compared to the same month in 2021, despite the SNB raising rates by half a percent in JuneExternal link.

Government economists have lowered their forecast for economic growth this year to 2% from a previous prediction of 2.6% in June.

The forecasters blamed the deteriorating situation on the rising cost of energy, which is expected to have a knock-on effect for many consumer goods.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative