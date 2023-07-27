Switzerland extends bird flu measures until October

While the avian flu situation has improved, the virus has persisted in canton Zurich, St. Gallen, Thurgau and Vaud. The infection primarily affects certain wild bird breeding areas. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

The measures taken to combat the avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, have been extended until October 2023 to safeguard domestic poultry from the ongoing threat. Swiss cantons have been tasked to implement local measures in response to the virus, which continues to appear in certain areas.

This content was published on July 27, 2023 - 11:13

SWI swissinfo.ch/amva

This pervious winter season, protective measures were in force across Switzerland to contain the spread of avian flu. The situation improved during the spring months, leading the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) to lift the nationwide measures. In May, the ministry granted the cantons the authority to impose local measures in case of outbreaks among wild birds. However, avian flu has persisted in canton Zurich, St Gallen, Thurgau and Vaud. The infection has primarily affected certain wild bird breeding areas.

As the risk of transmission to domestic poultry remains, the FSVO says it is extending the current ordinance until October 15, 2023, it writes in a press release on WednesdayExternal link.

However, the responsibility of implementing various local protective measures falls upon the cantonal veterinary offices. The cantonal authorities are to evaluate the risk of the virus spreading, taking into consideration factors such as the behavior of wild birds and their proximity to poultry farms.

With the breeding season coming to a close, wild birds are becoming less mobile, which may potentially reduce the spread of the infection. In the press release, FSVO cautions that remaining vigilant is crucial, and all poultry farmers across Switzerland are urged to promptly report any signs of avian influenza in their animals to a veterinarian. Symptoms to watch for include excessive sickness or death, reduced laying performance or diminished water and feed intake. Additionally, all poultry keepers, whether commercial or private, are required to register their birds with the relevant cantonal authorities.

Looking ahead to the upcoming winter season, the FSVO advises poultry keepers to prepare their enclosures in advance. It is highly likely that domestic poultry in Switzerland will need continued protection from the virus.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative