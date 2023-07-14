Switzerland forced to dip into emergency vaccine reserves

Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Disruptions in supply have forced the government to release emergency stocks to ensure that children get scheduled vaccines.

The measure was authorised by the Federal Office for the National Economic Supply (FONES) on Thursday and will come into effect on Saturday.

The vaccines in question include the quadruple combination vaccine for children aged four to seven years against diphtheria, whooping cough, polio and tetanus. Other vaccines authorised for release from the emergency reserve are those against meningitis and chickenpox.

“These are vaccines that are in high demand worldwide and are available in insufficient quantities. In Switzerland, there were license transfers and the associated liquidation of compulsory stocks, which makes the situation even more difficult,” stated a FONES press release on Thursday.

The government hopes that new authorisations will allow companies to help plug the gap but the situation is expected to improve only by spring 2024. In the worst case scenario, the government may have to modify its vaccine recommendations for children if it becomes impossible to meet the demand.



