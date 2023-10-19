Switzerland has no plans for strict controls on Italy border

Germany announced on Monday that it would also introduce border controls with Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland currently does not want to introduce strict controls on the border with Italy, said Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider on Thursday on the sidelines of the EU Interior Ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

This content was published on October 19, 2023 - 10:31

Keystone-SDA

In response to the high number of refugees and migrants, Germany announced on Monday that it would introduce border controls with Switzerland.

+ Migration is a key issue on the minds of Swiss voters

Baume-Schneider, who heads the justice department, indicated that she understood the decision by Germany after a fatal accident that took place recently. She was alluding to an incident in south-eastern Germany, where a suspected smuggling vehicle crashed while fleeing the police last week. Seven people were killed.

Switzerland does not want to introduce strict border controls with Italy. It has already increased the number of personnel in the border guard corps. More selective controls are currently sufficient, said the government minister.

Many Swiss regions on the border such as cantons Ticino and Basel have close economic ties to neighbours.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative