Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Switzerland has no unique claim to Emmental cheese, EU court rules

Emmentaler will not receive trademark protection in the European Union. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss makers of Emmental cheese have lost their demand to exclusively use the trademark “Emmentaler” in the European Union.

This content was published on May 24, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The EU Court ruled on Wednesday that the term Emmentaler refers to a type of cheese familiar in German-speaking countries as opposed to a specific region in Switzerland.

The verdict means that Emmentaler cannot be designated a protected trademark in the EU, dealing a blow to makers of the Swiss cheese with distinctive holes.

It follows a decision in the United States last year that another well-known Swiss cheese, Gruyére, does not have to come from the Swiss region of the same name.

The cheese organisation Emmentaler Switzerland argued in vain to the EU court that Emmental cheeses from outside of Switzerland should be clearly labeled as such.

The Luxembourg judgment can still be appealed to before the highest European court, the European Court of Justice.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.