Switzerland has no unique claim to Emmental cheese, EU court rules
Swiss makers of Emmental cheese have lost their demand to exclusively use the trademark “Emmentaler” in the European Union.
The EU Court ruled on Wednesday that the term Emmentaler refers to a type of cheese familiar in German-speaking countries as opposed to a specific region in Switzerland.
The verdict means that Emmentaler cannot be designated a protected trademark in the EU, dealing a blow to makers of the Swiss cheese with distinctive holes.
It follows a decision in the United States last year that another well-known Swiss cheese, Gruyére, does not have to come from the Swiss region of the same name.
The cheese organisation Emmentaler Switzerland argued in vain to the EU court that Emmental cheeses from outside of Switzerland should be clearly labeled as such.
The Luxembourg judgment can still be appealed to before the highest European court, the European Court of Justice.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.