Switzerland in the world: water for Europe and global security

Swiss attitudes and positions on global issues sometimes come as a surprise to the international community. However, in some remote corners of the world, Switzerland is responsible for some small, but no less astonishing, stories. SWI swissinfo.ch takes a closer look.

This content was published on July 14, 2023

Given the fact that Switzerland barely covers 0.008% of the Earth’s surface, it is astonishing that it regularly makes international headlines. This is not only because approximately 800,000 Swiss nationals live abroad; it is also due to Switzerland’s close economic ties with many countries around the world and the many international organisations that are based in the Alpine country.

The landslide in BrienzExternal link is not only keeping Switzerland on tenterhooks, but is also attracting attention in the international press. Although climate change had no influence on a slice of mountain collapsing, the evacuation of an entire village nevertheless attracted a lot of attention. So far, the village has been largely spared by the rock and stone avalanches, which is why the residents have been allowed to return to their homes for the time being.

In contrast to Brienz, which was temporarily completely emptied of people, Iseltwald is struggling with a large influx of tourists, especially from Asia. They want to see this one jetty on Lake Brienz, which has become very famous thanks to the Netflix series "Crash Landing on You".

In addition to assisted suicide, the fact that it is quite easy to formally change one's gender External linkin Switzerland also attracts international attention. Conversely, however, it is baffling that the Federal Supreme Court recently ruled against the option of a third gender in the Swiss passport.

Two famous women recently died in Switzerland recently, although one of them is much more famous internationally. The late Tina Turner needs no introduction but perhaps you have heard of Elisabeth Kopp, Switzerland’s first female cabinet minister.

This overview of Swiss issues in the world is not complete without a typical Swiss delicacy: Cheese, specifically Emmental, the one with the big holes. It will probably become much better known now thanks to a recent development but it is not good news for Switzerland though. The EU court in Luxembourg has ruled that "Emmentaler" describes a certain type of cheese, but not its origin. Therefore, the term cannot be protected as a location-based trademark.

Russia: dispute over Swiss sanctions

Switzerland is being harshly criticised internationally for its lax implementation of sanctions against Russia. Erwin Bollinger of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) counters this accusation by saying that Switzerland is implementing the sanctions in an exemplary manner. So what is true? We went in search of clues and discovered some contradictions.



China: too powerful for little Switzerland

In the international diplomatic arena, little Switzerland often walks on a tightrope. The more powerful the country involved, the more obviously Switzerland does not want to damage relations. As difficult as it finds dealing with Russia because of Ukraine, it has trouble positioning itself confidently vis-à-vis China because of Taiwan. This puts Switzerland in a predicament when it comes to the question of how closely it should cooperate scientifically with the world's largest producer of semiconductors.



India: feminist pioneer in Geneva

As one of only two female delegates to the UN Commission on Human Rights, Indian women's rights activist Hansa Mehta was keen to change the central phrase of the Declaration of Human Rights "all men are created equal" to "all human beings" in 1947.

The final draft of this declaration was presented to the Commission on Human Rights in Geneva in 1948 and subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Directorate in Paris.

A short time later, Mehta was Vice-President of the Human Rights Council, which meets about three times a year in Geneva. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Declaration and the venue of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, we ask:



US: what is Switzerland doing in the UN Security Council?

Since January 2023 - and for the first time in its history - Switzerland has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Now it reached a new milestone, taking over the rotating presidency of the New York-based body responsible for maintaining peace and security in the world in May.

Through this task, Switzerland embarked on a very challenging expedition through the world's conflicts: from Sudan to Ukraine to Syria.



Italy: is the water from Switzerland drying up?

Whether lakes, rivers or streams: Switzerland has never been short of water. It is not for nothing that it is called the "water tower of Europe". It is home to 6% of the continent's freshwater reserves.

It is therefore all the more surprising that drinking water consumption in Switzerland per capita and day is average throughout Europe. The situation is quite different in Italy, however. There it is among the highest. That is why Italy wants to store more water in the transboundary Lake Maggiore.



