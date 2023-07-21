Switzerland is ready to help prosecute war crimes in Ukraine

Swiss justice minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider took part in the EU justice and home affairs council (JHA) meeting in Logroño, Spain. Keystone / Raquel Manzanares

Swiss justice minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider discussed the war in Ukraine with her European Union (EU) counterparts, saying that Switzerland is “determined to prosecute war crimes and to provide support to partner authorities or the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

Baume-Schneider took part in the informal EU justice and home affairs (JHA) meeting in Logroño, Spain, on Thursday, discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with other security issues like organised crime and mass migration.

The ministers discussed how the war in Ukraine threatens European internal security, in terms of border security, illicit arms trafficking, violent extremism, human trafficking and war crimes. The EU initiated a dialogue with Ukraine in September 2022 to take concrete measures, and Switzerland does not want to be outdone. The Alpine nation is determined to prosecute any war crimes and to provide support to international partner authorities or to the International Criminal Court.

Mafia and migration

The Swiss justice minister acknowledged that mafia organisations, although hidden, are very much present in Switzerland. Switzerland recognises the importance of coordinated action and is closely monitoring the effects of the war on criminal activities.

During the meeting, migration and lodging asylum seekers were also discussed. The regulation on crisis management provides for more flexibility for member states and solidarity measures in exceptional situations. Baume-Schneider said that the regulation is only partly binding for Switzerland and that “it should only be possible to deviate from the rules when necessary".

EU ministers also discussed some measures to combat cyber-crime, including the creation of a legal basis for authorities to access data from electronic communication services. Once more, Swiss justice minister made it clear that Switzerland was ready to contribute to the search for solutions.

Finally, Baume-Schneider conducted some bilateral talks with Greek minister, Dimitrios Kairidis, about migration in the Aegean Sea and with Frontex Executive, Hans Leijtens, about combatting cross-border crime.

