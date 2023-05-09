Switzerland joins efforts to secure global supply chains

Keystone / Olivier Hoslet

Switzerland has added its name to a joint statement of leading countries, including the United States, Germany and Brazil, who want to make global supply and value chains more secure.

“The resilience of global supply and value chains has been affected by pandemics, wars, natural disasters and other events. In adopting the Joint Statement on Cooperation on Global Supply Chains, Switzerland wants to help make these chains more resilient,” the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday.

Countries decided to work closer together to address supply chain and other economic challenges at the Supply Chain Ministerial Forum held in July 2022. The first nations to sign up were Australia, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, the UK and US.

Other countries have signed up since, including Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Norway, Panama, Serbia, Uruguay and Israel. Switzerland is the latest addition.

The economics ministry said the signatories will work together to “alleviate short-term disruptions and bottlenecks in transport and logistics, as well as address the long-term challenges of supply and value chain resilience in line with regulatory frameworks and the participants' international commitments”.

