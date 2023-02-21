Switzerland moves closer to waiving ban on Ukraine arms re-export

Ukraine has insisted since the start of the war that it needs more weapons from the West. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

A Senate committee in the Swiss parliament on Tuesday proposed waiving the ban on arms re-export to Ukraine, following a similar move in the lower house.

The Senate committee proposed lifting the controversial ban under strict conditions: only after five years, and only in “exceptional” circumstances, according to the parliamentary press service.

This comes after a committee in the House of Representatives last month also proposed a waiver on the ban.

“The majority of the committee deems that Switzerland should make a contribution to European security, which includes providing more aid to Ukraine,” the House of Representative’s Security Policy Committee said at the time.

The waiver would need a vote from the full parliament to come into force.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland has faced criticism from Germany and Spain over blocking shipments of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. It also came under international pressure on the same issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month.

The ban stems from provisions in its law on war materiel aimed at preventing Swiss arms from ending up in conflict zones.

