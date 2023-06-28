Switzerland names new top negotiator for EU talks
Diplomat Alexandre Fasel has been appointed as the new State Secretary for the Swiss foreign ministry, succeeding Livia Leu.
The Federal Council announced Fasel's appointment on Wednesday. He will take charge of the intricate European Union dossier previously handled by his predecessor Livia Leu.
Fasel's official start date in his new position is set for September 1, 2023. Presently, he serves as the Special Representative for Science Diplomacy in international Geneva, and he has previously held the role of Ambassador to the United Kingdom, representing Switzerland.
Citing Fasel's extensive experience as a head of mission at both multilateral and bilateral levels, as well as his numerous positions in Bern, the Federal Council stated in a release that he has the necessary qualities and expertise to fulfill this crucial role within the foreign ministry.
As State Secretary, Fasel will also assume the role of Switzerland's chief negotiator with the European Union.
