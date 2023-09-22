Switzerland needs an EU electricity agreement, says Swissgrid director

"Without participation in the European electricity grid, stress on the grid will increase, making it more difficult to operate safely," says Swissgrid director. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

read aloud pause

X

Contradicting Swiss Energy Minister Albert Rösti, the director of the Swiss electricity management group (Swissgrid) has reaffirmed the absolute necessity of an electricity agreement with the European Union (EU).

This content was published on September 22, 2023 - 09:00

Keystone-SDA

“There is currently a decoupling of Switzerland from the European electricity market," Swissgrid director, Yves Zumwald, said in an interview published on Friday by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

"This not only jeopardises the stability of the grid but also makes it difficult to integrate Swiss power stations into Europe," he added. "Without participation in the European electricity grid, stress on the grid will increase, making it more difficult to operate safely.”

On Saturday, Rösti told NZZ that Switzerland did not need an electricity agreement "at any price". "It's a political statement", said Swissgrid director, pointing to a power game between Bern and Brussels.

Switzerland linked to Europe

"This does not change our firm belief that electricity relations between Switzerland and the EU must be normalised," adds Zumwald. "We are linked to Europe by 41 cross-border lines, and we operate the grid with our European partners. It is therefore a very bad idea to exclude Swissgrid from the platforms and bodies that help maintain the stability of the electricity grid".

According to Swissgrid, it is possible to conclude contracts with some foreign grid operators, for example with Italy, "but in the north, with France, Germany and other EU countries, we have been negotiating for three years with no solution in sight".

What's more, he continues, "such technical contracts only guarantee that we can work with the grid operators in these countries [...] This is an absolutely minimal solution".

Zumwald says that it is an illusion to expect Switzerland to be self-sufficient in electricity production. "The more independent we are from the EU, the more expensive it gets".

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative