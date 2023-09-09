Switzerland ready to support Morocco after major earthquake

read aloud pause

This content was published on September 9, 2023 - 11:49

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late September 8, damaging buildings in major cities and sending panicked people pouring into streets and alleys. Keystone

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has activated its crisis staff following the earthquake that struck Morocco last night. It is currently considering offering aid on the ground.

Usually rescue and aid operations are activated only when a request is forwarded from the disaster-stricken country, FDFA spokesman Michael Steiner told Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

No Swiss victims

The department is currently not aware of any Swiss victims, according to a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The Swiss embassy in Rabat is in contact with the relevant local authorities, Steiner indicated.

There are currently 2,545 Swiss citizens officially registered in Morocco. Separately, 102 are registered on the FDFA's Travel Admin mobile application as staying in the country.

According to Steiner, the FDFA helpline has received some inquiries. Helpline operators urged people seeking advice to follow the authorities' instructions, register on the Travel Admin app and contact tour operators and airlines.

Swiss President Alain Berset presented Switzerland's condolences to the families of the earthquake victims.

"Switzerland stands in solidarity with Morocco," he wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with the Moroccan men and women affected by this terrible earthquake."

