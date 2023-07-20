Switzerland records 43% surge in asylum claims in first half of 2023

Reto Kormann, spokesman for the SEM, is not surprised by the increase in asylum applications. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Asylum statistics from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), show more than 12,000 people came to Switzerland in the first six months of this year. Compared to the first half of 2022, the total number of asylum applications has risen by 43%.

In the last ten years, only in the first half of 2016 have more asylum applications been submitted. According to Reto Kormann, spokesman for the SEM, the increase of 43% is relatively high but expected. By the end of the 2023, the SEM expects a total of around 27,000 applications.

Most asylum applications this year came from people from Afghanistan, followed by Turkey. The SEM examines each application individually to see whether the reasons for asylum have been met, says Kormann.

No emergency at present

Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider wanted container villages for asylum seekers, but the request failed in parliament when it was rejected by the Senate. However, Kormann says there is currently no emergency situation regarding accommodations for refugees. There are still around 4,000 places in reserve at the federal level.

The cantons still have around five weeks to organize additional accommodations in order to prepare for a possible next wave of refugees in autumn.

"The situation in Chiasso is tense"

However, in the city of Chiasso in canton Ticino which boarders Italy, the situation is coming to a boiling point.

Police commander Nicolas Poncini says his colleagues have already responded to asylum seekers 300 times this year: "The situation is explosive, we have twice as many refugees as planned."

The situation is nowhere near as unforeseen as it is portrayed, says Samuel Wyss, another spokesperson for SEM “Now we have an extraordinary situation, not only in Ticino. That's why we had to find new accommodation, of course in consultation with the authorities”.

The local authorities did not manage to integrate so many asylum seekers into work programs, regrets mayor of Chiasso, Bruno Arrigoni. He would also like to see more support from the canton. If the asylum seekers could work, they would have a daily structure and more money.

