Switzerland’s inflation averaged 2.1% in 2023
The annual inflation rate in Switzerland averaged 2.1% last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
This compared to 2.8% in 2022 and 0.6% in 2021. The rise last year can be explained by higher electricity and gas prices, as well as higher rents, FSO said. By contrast, prices fell for petroleum products, telecommunications and medicines.
+ Swiss franc strengthens to multi-year high
The consumer price index (CPI) in Switzerland remained stable in December compared with the previous month. Compared with December 2022, the index rose by 1.7%. The latest figures published on Monday are slightly higher than forecasts of the financial sector, which was a rise of between 1.4% and 1.6%.
+ What lies ahead for the Swiss economy?
The stability of last month's CPI on an annualised basis “is the result of opposing trends which, on the whole, offset each other", says FSO, citing the rise in prices in the hotel industry and for public air transport, while those for fuel and heating oil fell, as did those for medicines and package holidays.
+ Swiss central bank to first cut rates in September, survey shows
Underlying inflation, i.e., excluding the effect of fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuels, rose slightly on the previous month (0.2%), but remained below the year-on-year rise in the index (1.5%).
While the price of domestic products rose by 0.3% compared with November, the price of imported products contracted by 0.7%, a trend also observed on an annual basis, with values of 2.3% and -0.2%, respectively.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.