Switzerland’s most expensive hospital opens

The new building has been named Anna Seiler House, after the Bernese citizen who set up a 13-bed hospital during the plague epidemic of 1354. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

read aloud pause

X

After nine years of work and planning, the new main building of the Inselspital, the University Hospital Bern, was officially inaugurated on Thursday. The total cost of CHF670 million ($760 million) makes it the most expensive hospital in Switzerland.

This content was published on August 18, 2023 - 11:43

Keystone-SDA/ts

“This is a major investment in the future of the Inselspital Group, and consolidates our position as a leading university hospital,” said Bernhard Pulver, chairman of the board of directors.

The ultra-modern complexExternal link in the Swiss capital spans 18 floors and 82,000 square metres. It has 532 beds and replaces the old building constructed in 1970, next to which this new tower was erected.

Addressing an audience of 200 guests, Pulver praised the fact that the budget and timetable had been kept to, “despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis”.

The new building has been named Anna Seiler House, after the Bernese citizen who was responsible for setting up a 13-bed hospital during the plague epidemic of 1354.

Open days will be held on Saturday and Sunday, and more than 7,000 visitors are expected. The new building is set to open for business on September 18.

Articles in this story Bern hospital has long history

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative