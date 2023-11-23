Switzerland seeks data on commodity trading in face of Russia-Ukraine war

Studies suggest that Switzerland accounts for over a third of the global crude oil trade. Keystone / Martin Divisek

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss government will begin collecting data from commodity trading companies as the war in Ukraine highlights the importance of the sector both domestically and for foreign policy, the Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

This content was published on November 23, 2023 - 08:36

Bloomberg

Currently there are no official figures in Switzerland on the commodity trading industry’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product or on goods traded by locally-based companies. The government’s statistics bureau will request information from around 400 companies over the next three years, it said.

The move comes as Switzerland is juggling the implementation of Western sanctions against Russian resources with its status as a major hub for trading the country’s energy, grains and metals and a history of neutrality in international conflicts.

+ How Switzerland became a major player in commodity trading

“The need for better data arises from the economic importance of the sector for domestic and foreign policy and already existed before the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, however, the issue has come to a head,” the statement said.

Studies suggest that Switzerland accounts for over a third of the global crude oil trade, over two thirds of metals trading and over 35% of the world’s agricultural trade, it said.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative