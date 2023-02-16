Switzerland sees surge in numbers of foreign workers

Significantly more people crossed Swiss borders in search of work last year. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The number of new foreign workers moving to Switzerland on long-term contracts increased by a quarter last year compared to 2021, according to official statistics.

In 2022, 166,919 foreign workers immigrated to Switzerland, comprising 76,286 people (+15%) for temporary work and 90,633 workers (+26%) on longer contracts.

The increase in longer-term stays was driven by job vacancies mainly in the industrial, construction and service sectors, such as consulting and IT, hospitality and healthcare.

“The higher demand for workers is an expression of the dynamic recovery of the domestic and foreign economy as well as the catch-up effects after the corona pandemic,” stated the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday.

Increased labour force demand, coupled with fewer people returning to their home countries, drove a net immigration figure of 81,345 - which is 19,819 more arrivals than in 2021.

At the end of last year, 2,241,854 foreigners were living permanently in Switzerland out of a total population of 8.7 million.

Some 335,755 Italians made up the largest foreign population community in Switzerland, followed by 317,544 Germans, 257,829 Portuguese and 157,769 French nationals.

In 2022, 41,321 foreigners became naturalised Swiss citizens, mainly originating from Germany, Italy and France.

