Switzerland signs EU ‘cohesion payment’ agreement with Lithuania

The Alpine nation has committed to contributing CHF45.2 million ($50.2 million) to support Lithuania in health, vocational education and civic participation.

This content was published on May 22, 2023

On Monday, the Swiss ambassador to Lithuania and the Lithuanian finance minister signed the agreement for the Swiss-Lithuanian Cooperation Programme in Vilnius. It is part of a package of CHF1.3 billion in “cohesion payments” up to 2029 that Switzerland will be contributing to selected members of the European Union that face challenges of emigration.

Of the CHF45.2 million that Lithuania will receive, the biggest chunk of around CHF30 million has been earmarked for improving maternal and child health and wellbeing. The civic engagement programme will receive CHF10 million francs and is meant to help newcomers – youth, migrants and refugees – take part in civil society. The remaining CHF4.5 million will be channeled to vocational education programme.

“Switzerland did not doubt Lithuania's determination to become an equal part of the community of Western democracies and since 1992 with its competences, experience, and resources has been contributing to the overall development of our country's well-being. It is encouraging to find common bilateral interests in various areas of public policy," said Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė at the signing.

Cohesion payments are seen as the entry fee for non-EU members like Switzerland or Norway to take part in the European Single Market. They are aimed at reducing economic and social disparities and to manage migration better in selected EU member states.



