Switzerland suspends funding of 11 Palestinian and Israeli NGOs

Switzerland is suspending its financial support for eleven Palestinian and Israeli non-governmental organisations (NGOs). This was announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Wednesday.

October 25, 2023

The decision was taken in light of the new situation since the attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7 and the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East, the FDFA added.

Six Palestinian and five Israeli NGOs were affected. These organisations are mainly active in the field of human rights and are supported within the framework of the Department's cooperation programmes in the Middle East.

The decision makes it possible to conduct an in-depth analysis of the compliance of these organisations' communications with the FDFA's code of conduct and anti-discrimination clause, to which the external partners are subject. The FDFA's cooperation activities in the Middle East must adapt to the new context that has prevailed since the resumption of hostilities. The relevance and feasibility of the programmes will have to be analysed in general terms, stated the FDFAExternal link.

The foreign ministry said that it attaches great importance to ensuring that its financial support is used appropriately. It systematically carries out rigorous monitoring of all its partners, for example through on-site visits or exchanges with third parties.

