Switzerland to get 600 new fast-charging stations for electric vehicles

Swiss energy company BKW has joined forces with French firm Electra to install 600 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles at 100 different locations in Switzerland.

The system is due to be rolled out over the next three years.

Based in Paris, Electra is represented in eight European countries, BKW said on Friday. The company has been operating in Switzerland since May, and aims to set up the most extensive recharging network in Europe.

The financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. According to the press release, BKW will contribute its experience in the "planning and installation" of recharging stations.

