Switzerland to introduce uniform standard for phone and laptop chargers

In Switzerland, everyone should be able to use the same charger for different mobile phones, laptops or tablets from different manufacturers. The government is introducing USB-C as a uniform national standard from the beginning of 2024.

Other devices with wireless components such as e-readers, headphones and digital cameras are also included in the requirement. To this end, the federal government approved the revision of the Ordinance on Telecommunications Equipment (FAV), as announced by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) on Wednesday.

Manufacturers must inform consumers about the charging properties of the device and whether a charger is included. Manufacturers are also obliged to offer devices without a charger in their product ranges.

According to the press release, further adjustments were made to the regulations for radio equipment to ensure public safety, as well as the charging regulations in the satellite sector and for local private networks.

