Switzerland to join European air defence Sky Shield system

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd plans to sign a memorandum of understanding to participate in the European air defence system Sky Shield, sparking questions about how this aligns with Switzerland’s neutrality stance.

According to Swiss public television, SRFExternal link, Amherd is set to sign the declaration of intent to participate in the air defence system on Friday during a meeting with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Austrian counterpart Klaudia Tanner. The two are traveling to Bern for a regular meeting between the three countries focused on the security situation in Europe and the effects of the war in Ukraine as well as trilateral cooperation.

The Sky Shield initiative, which was launched by Germany and now includes 17 countries, including Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, aims to create a kind of protective shield over Europe. It's modeled on Israel's Iron Dome.

Participation in the air defence initiative could pose a challenge to Switzerland’s neutrality policy because it includes the exchange of information and cooperation in the operation of defence systems, explains SRF reporter Dominik Meier. Last November, the head of the Swiss Air Force said there were open questions about how such cooperation aligned with neutrality law.

The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) told SRF that there are no plans to combine the air defence systems of individual countries. Rather, the focus is on better coordination of the procurement and maintenance of air defence at a European level, which would reduce costs. Joint training in air defence is also under discussion, indicated the DDPS.

The Swiss defence ministry told SRF that Switzerland and Austria, which is also neutral and signaled intent to join Sky Shield earlier this week, will outline reservations under neutrality law in a supplementary declaration.

Amherd had already expressed interest in increased cooperation between Switzerland and the defence alliance during talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels in March.

The Sky Shield initiative consists of 17 European NATO countries, except France, and aims to close gaps in Europe’s protective umbrella. In February, Denmark and NATO candidate Sweden also joined the project.

