Switzerland to re-open humanitarian aid office in Afghanistan

Switzerland plans to re-open a humanitarian aid office in Kabul by summer 2024. The intention is to have four members of the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit working in the Afghan capital.

According to the latest plans, local employees are also expected to join the office, as confirmed by Léa Zürcher, the spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. She confirmed a report from the Swiss newspaper Sonntagsblick.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs explained that the presence in Kabul would allow a better understanding of the situation on the ground. It would also facilitate the monitoring of projects and close coordination with other donor countries. Switzerland hopes that this will lead to more effective support for the civilian population.

The office won't offer consular services. Afghans can continue to apply for visas at the Swiss embassy in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, the statement noted.

The department did not provide specific details about the planned security measures. According to Zürcher, the security situation remains complex. However, far-reaching security measures aim to minimise risks to the greatest extent possible.

Switzerland had previously operated a cooperation office in Kabul until August 2021, implementing Swiss development aid programs in Afghanistan. However, following the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of the USA and its allies from Afghanistan, the Swiss government closed the office.

According to Sonntagsblick, the new office is planned to be set up at the previous location—in the former "Green Zone" of Kabul, where many Western embassies were once situated.

