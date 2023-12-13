Switzerland to set up advisory body for refugees

Some 4,000 people, including several heads of state and government and dozens of ministers, are taking part in the second World Refugee Forum in Geneva. Afp Or Licensors

The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) seeks to set up an advisory body for refugees in Switzerland and at a multilateral level. The commitment is one of several unveiled by Switzerland at the start of the second World Refugee Forum in Geneva.

This content was published on December 13, 2023 - 13:20

Keystone-SDA

“The Swiss refugee parliament is an example of good practice in strengthening participation,” said State Secretary Christine Schraner Burgener in Geneva on Wednesday, opening the meeting co-organised with the United Nations.

+ Global problem-solvers gather in Geneva for refugee forum

The Swiss government is also keen to give more support to host countries' efforts to involve refugees in society. It will support initiatives in several countries and at a multilateral level.

Some 4,000 people, including several heads of state and government and dozens of ministers, are taking part in the forum that lasts until Friday. Numerous pledges are expected from governments and international organisations.

