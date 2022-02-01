Switzerland TourismExternal link is the national marketing and sales organisation for Switzerland as a travel, vacation and conference destination.



Switzerland Tourism works in close collaboration with tourism partners at home, and abroad to offer visitors an unforgettable experience.



Swiss tourism is at the center of our attention! Here you will find out all you ever wanted to know about Switzerland: attractive offers, detailed information on all kinds of subjects, dream pictures, links to our partners and, last but not least, a simple and easy-to-use platform for bookings via Switzerland Travel Centre (STC), the vacation specialist from Switzerland Tourism.



Switzerland TourismExternal link (ST) is a federal corporation under public law tasked with promoting domestic and international tourism demand for Switzerland as a holiday, travel and conference destination.

The development and implementation of demand-enhancing marketing programmes and the profiling of the strong, traditional yet modern Swiss tourism brand both nationally and internationally are its key priorities.



ST works in close collaboration with the tourism sector, which contributes around half of the budget. The other half consists of federal funds. The organisation is oriented towards customers and markets, and is managed in accordance with commercial criteria.



ST is present in 26 countries worldwide, employing around 240 people.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression