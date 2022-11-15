This content was published on November 15, 2022 - 09:00

There is less movement on the front in Ukraine than at the beginning of October, when Ukraine recaptured large areas. But the fighting rages on – and the Russian attack on the country is widening.

Russia's attack is unleashing dynamics that reach far beyond the region. Few can explain better how all this interacts than Swiss federal institute ETH Zurich security analyst Benno Zogg who was interviewed by SWI journalist Giannis Mavris:

As Europe heads into winter and geopolitical tensions rise, many European countries are experiencing political turbulence. In Germany, the coalition government is fighting over energy and foreign policy. After a long period of hesitation, the country has finally delivered tanks to Ukraine. They now need ammunition – from Switzerland. But Switzerland has refused.

It was a rehash of an old Swiss dilemma: neutrality prohibits arms exports to war zones.

Neutrality means not supporting any side militarily, not even if it believes one side is in the right. This is a principle enshrined in the Hague Convention, which has been in force since 1907. But there is also an overriding dilemma for Switzerland: weapons versus its humanitarian tradition.

Since the First World War, people have been arguing about how a country that professes a humanitarian tradition can maintain an export-oriented arms industry.

But with regard to Ukraine, the Swiss government's current course is clear: no ammunition, but unlimited solidarity.

To reaffirm this solidarity, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis travelled to Kyiv in October. The aim of the trip seemed to be the planning of humanitarian aid for winter. This isn't typically the job of the Swiss president, but it was an important gesture captured in a photo of Cassis with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

How did this go down in Ukraine? “Sometimes people get annoyed," said the Swiss ambassador in Kyiv, Claude Wild.

“The more our humanitarian aid is effective, the better we are understood,” said Wild. Switzerland has so far delivered more than 5,000 tonnes of supplies and food to the war-ravaged country.

High-profile Kremlin critic and financier Bill Browder, however shows little understanding for Swiss neutrality. Our reporter Elena Servettaz interviewed him.

What can we do in the current situation? Our reporter Patricia Islas invites you to discuss the topic of energy consumption with us.

