Switzerland votes on controversial CO2 law 

The revised CO2 Act stipulates new buildings constructed as of 2023 must no longer generate any CO2 emissions. Stricter CO2 emission thresholds will apply existing buildings. Keystone / Elia Bianchi

Voters will decide on Sunday the country’s new CO2 law in what promises to be a tight vote. Switzerland is the first nation to subject its strategy to abide by the Paris climate pact to a popular vote.

This content was published on June 12, 2021 - 12:00

The CO2 law was overhauled with an eye to slashing the Alpine nation’s greenhouse emissions to 50% of 1990 levels by 2030. Fuel and flight taxes are key components of the government strategy.

The government and parliamentary majority say the new law will curb the negative effects of climate change “without penalizing the population or companies”. But not everyone is convinced.

Opponents succeeded in collecting enough signatures to trigger a referendum on the issue and have broadened their base in the run-up to the vote.

Along with a ban on pesticides, it is the most polarising issue being decided Sunday.



The new rules at a glance a levy of between CHF30 and CHF120 ($32-$129) on airline tickets, for flights taking off from Switzerland

an obligation for car importers to sell more energy-efficient vehicles

an increase of the surcharge on diesel and petrol from CHF0.05 to CHF0.12 per litre, to be levied by fuel importers

an increase of the tax on CO2 levied on diesel from CHF120 to CHF210 per tonne End of insertion

Divided society

Supporters of the law see a call to action in Switzerland’s melting glaciers, higher frequency of heatwaves and droughts, and the growing intensity of natural disasters. They believe the law will make climate-friendly alternatives in the transport and construction sectors more competitive and generate jobs.

“We are risking years of climate policy stasis without the new CO₂ Act,” warn backers of the law including swisscleantech, Swissmem, the Swiss Association of Cities and the Climate Alliance.

Some feel the law doesn’t go far enough. The fiercest critics argue that Switzerland will not make a critical difference to global warming because the real game-changers are China and the US when it comes to reducing CO2 emissions. They find the measures disproportionately punitive, pushing up energy costs for business and households.

That argument appears to have helped narrow the gap between backers and opponents of the bill. The latest survey by the GfS Bern polling instituteExternal link suggests the amended law still enjoys the backing of a majority (54% versus 43%). But back in May, before campaigning was in full swing, supporters enjoyed a more comfortable 25-percentage point lead, according to a poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

Rejection of the law would be a major upset and buck the political trend in Switzerland where the Green party gain ground much like in other parts of Europe. Inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young Swiss regularly poured out to the streets on weekends calling for a stronger protection on the planet before the pandemic locked people in.

Switzerland aims to be climate neutral by 2050 but how to best achieve that has been a matter of debate. Approved in September 2020, the revisions to the CO2 law had the backing of all parties but one: the right-wing People’s Party. There also seems to be growing opposition among the grassroots of the centre-right Radical Party against the law.

If approved, the CO2 law would slap new measures on the transportation sector, industrial emissions, and the renovation of buildings. Under the law, 75% of Swiss emissions reductions must happen within the country’s borders; the other 25% can be achieved through measures abroad.

Switzerland has come under fire in the past for trying to curb emissions by financing climate projects abroad and dodging adjustments at home, particularly in the agriculture sector. The Alpine nation ranks 14th in the Climate Change Performance Index 2021, a report which analyses the climate policies of 61 countries.

Votes June 13, 2021 There are five issues of the national ballot papers on Sunday: Voters decide on two separate proposals to ban synthetic pesticides (‘Anti-pesticide’ initiative and ‘Drinking water’ initiative. They also have the final say on a law aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions (CO2 law), police measures to prevent extremist violence (‘Anti-terrorism’ law) and the government’s pandemic policy (Covid-19 law). It is the second up to four sets of nationwide votes this year as part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. About 5.5 million Swiss citizens, including registered expat Swiss, are eligible to take part in the votes. There are also numerous ballots at cantonal and local levels on June 13. End of insertion