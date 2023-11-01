Switzerland wants to exchange air passenger data with the EU

Passengers at Zurich Airport. Keystone

Switzerland is to exchange air passenger data with EU countries in the future. The Federal Council on Wednesday approved a negotiating mandate for an agreement.

Such an agreement will help improve the exchange of information in police cooperation, the Federal Council wrote in a statement. In addition, it should protect Switzerland as a business location and ensure internal security in the Schengen area.

Data that passengers provide when booking will be used: Names, contact details and itinerary. This information is an important tool in the fight against cross-border terrorism and organized crime, writes the Federal Council. Some 70 countries have already introduced such a system, including all EU member states.

Because this is not a further development of the Schengen acquis, an agreement and thus a negotiating mandate is necessary, it said. The next step will be to consult the foreign policy committees of the federal councils and the Conference of Cantonal Governments.

