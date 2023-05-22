Switzerland welcomes Sudan ceasefire and urges negotiations

Keystone / Khaled Elfiqi

On Monday, before the UN Security Council in New York, Switzerland called on the warring parties to return to negotiations for a lasting cessation of hostilities.

The one-week ceasefire, facilitated through Saudi and American mediation, came into effect at 9.45pm on Monday. The Swiss ambassador to the UN in New York, Pascale Baeriswyl, who chaired the Council meeting, said it was very important "to alleviate the suffering of the population".

However, she expressed hopes that the clashes can be stalled for a longer period. Above all, Switzerland wants humanitarian assistance to reach the millions of Sudanese who depend on it and for the wounded to be evacuated, in accordance with the commitments made by the parties ten days ago. Switzerland considers the humanitarian situation and the looting that has taken place since mid-April to be "unacceptable".

Many people have not had permanent access to food, drinking water or medical care for weeks. Some fear that conditions will deteriorate and lead to famine. According to the UN, more than half of Sudan's 45 million people are now in need of humanitarian assistance.

"We stand by the Sudanese," Baeriswyl said, offering Switzerland's condolences to the relatives of hundreds of victims of the violence in El-Geneina ten days ago. Switzerland also called on the military to listen to the "voice of civilians". The ambassador deplored the fact that civil society was unable to participate in the briefing to the Security Council because of the security situation.

Baeriswyl also praised the efforts of UN envoy Volker Perthes, despite the difficult situation. Arriving in New York from Port Sudan, Perthes said the week-long ceasefire gave "a signal" to the population and "shows that the violence can be ended if both sides honour it".

Since January, Switzerland is a non-permanent member of the of the UN Security Council and currently holds its rotating presidency.



