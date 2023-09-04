Temperature record for September broken on Mount Pilatus
Swiss mountains are enduring unprecedented high temperatures. Mount Pilautus in canton Lucerne registered a record 21°C on Monday morning.
"The end of the line has not yet been reached," wrote the weather service Meteonews on X, formerly Twitter
The previous record at Mount Pilatus was on September 14, 1987, and had been 19.4°C. Meteonews expects mountain stations to hit new monthly records. All-time records are not completely excluded.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time toEnd of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.