Temperature record for September broken on Mount Pilatus





Mount Pilatus stands in the background. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Swiss mountains are enduring unprecedented high temperatures. Mount Pilautus in canton Lucerne registered a record 21°C on Monday morning.

This content was published on September 4, 2023 - 15:42

"The end of the line has not yet been reached," wrote the weather service Meteonews on X, formerly Twitter

The previous record at Mount Pilatus was on September 14, 1987, and had been 19.4°C. Meteonews expects mountain stations to hit new monthly records. All-time records are not completely excluded.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative