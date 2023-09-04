Navigation

Temperature record for September broken on Mount Pilatus


Mount Pilatus stands in the background. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss mountains are enduring unprecedented high temperatures. Mount Pilautus in canton Lucerne registered a record 21°C on Monday morning.

This content was published on September 4, 2023 - 15:42

"The end of the line has not yet been reached," wrote the weather service Meteonews on X, formerly Twitter

The previous record at Mount Pilatus was on September 14, 1987, and had been 19.4°C. Meteonews expects mountain stations to hit new monthly records. All-time records are not completely excluded.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

