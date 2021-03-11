Ten years on: How is Fukushima remembered in Switzerland?

A drone view of Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium in Fukushima city which will host matches during the Olympics. Yomiuri/AFP

Ten years ago, the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe in Japan prompted public and politicians to question Switzerland’s nuclear energy policies. But did the “Fukushima effect” have a lasting effect on mentalities?

Giovanna Magistretti, a university student in Bern, was 11 years old when she first heard of the Fukushima earthquake, tsunami and the consequent nuclear accident. She was living near the Mühleberg nuclear power plant at the time, which had started to operate in the same period as the Fukushima plants. “I was afraid that if there was an unexpected natural disaster, the same thing would happen here,” she recalled.

On March 11, 2011, an undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 9.0 and subsequent tsunami left approximately 20,000 people dead or missing. Up to 165,000 people were evacuated following a nuclear accident at the Fukushima power plant.

The accident prompted a review of many countries’ nuclear policies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided on a basic policy to eliminate nuclear power by 2022. The Swiss government announced that the country would not build any new nuclear power plants and would decommission its five nuclear reactors after they reached the end of their life.

A school employee in Namie raking a baseball and football field inside the nuclear exclusion zone. Keystone/David Guttenfelder

The announcement was followed by a much-heated debate over the deadline for completing the phase-out. In March 2016 the upper and lower houses of Parliament decided not to set a deadline for the life of nuclear power plants. The original deadline, which had been set at 34 years, was shelved.

In November of the same year a popular vote rejected an initiative that would have banned the construction of nuclear power plants and limited to 45 years the use of existing ones. Opponents at the time argued that a hasty departure from nuclear power would lead to a higher dependence on imported electricity.

The “New Energy Law”, which put the energy strategy into legislation, was passed by Parliament in September 2016, but was put on hold by the referendum launched by the People’s Party, which said that the burden of the higher electricity prices would be too heavy for consumers. A referendum in May of the following year finally confirmed Switzerland's commitment to phase out nuclear power by 2050.

Quickly forgotten

Ten years on, how much of that debate is still on Swiss people’s minds? Not much. A survey by gfs-zurichExternal link showed that in 2011, opinions in Switzerland were clearly in favour of the statement: “the risks of nuclear energy are not acceptable”. After that date, however, public opinion shifted towards “acceptable”. By 2013, the researchers concluded that the “Fukushima Effect didn’t bring a sustainable change to Swiss attitudes towards nuclear power”.

“No one asks me about the dangers of Fukushima anymore,” said Thomas Köhler, who spent five months on foot 10 years ago travelling across Japan, and later started a Swiss-based travel agency specialising in Japan. Fukushima is not as popular a tourist destination as Tokyo or Kyoto, but it is attracting mountaineers. “Many people have probably forgotten about the accident,” he said.

The number of news reports that include the word “Fukushima” has been decreasing every year. It is no longer a theme that drives public opinion in Switzerland.

Futaba, a town affected by radioactivity, is scheduled to host a leg of the Olympic torch relay, which will start from Fukushima Prefecture. Keystone/Franck Robichon

Nonetheless, grassroots efforts are being made to create new memories of 3.11.

In 2018, the swiss writer Adolf Muschg published a novel titled “Heimkehr nach Fukushima” (Return to Fukushima). It begins with a German architect, Paul Neuhaus, visiting Fukushima at the invitation of a Japanese acquaintance, to create a settlement for artists. The idea of bringing in artists and residents to the region was inspired by Iitate Village, which Muschg visited in 2017. The book is scheduled to be published in Japanese this summer. The theme of the book is memory and remembrance.

“People cannot live without forgetting. But in order to be a person, you must not forget” – this is one of the messages Muschg included in his novel.

In April 2019, Giovanna Magistretti, the student, visited Fukushima City for the first time with colleagues from the Swiss Judo Federation. Fukushima is Switzerland’s host townExternal link for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and has been organising exchanges with Swiss athletes and cultural events.

“I knew that Fukushima was uncontaminated, but some people around me were worried about radiation levels when they heard the word Fukushima,” she said. She was able to enjoy the cherry blossoms in full bloom and the judo exchange.