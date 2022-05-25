Before finishing their Antarctic research expedition, our two bloggers Gabriel Erni Cassola and Kevin Leuenberger sail in their ship, the Polarstern, past the spectacular Aspland Island and Elephant Island. On their last stopover in Punta Arenas in Chile they have a surprise encounter with the "Noosfera". The Ukrainian icebreaker had been stuck in Punta Arenas since the end of April, uncertain about when it would return to its home port of Odessa.

This content was published on May 25, 2022 - 11:57

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.

Read all about Gabriel's and Kevin's encounter in their latest Antarctic blog post:

In our "2MB field notes from Antarctica" blog series, the two researchers from the University of Basel give insights into their work and life on board the German icebreaker "Polarstern" that is sailing in the Southern Ocean. The scientists are studying how animals and bacteria in the Antarctic are affected by microplastics.

