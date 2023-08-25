The BA.2.86 variant of Covid-19 detected in Switzerland

This variant has more than 30 mutations. This is why the World Health Organization decided a week ago to include it on the list of variants that should be monitored. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

The BA.2.86 variant of the Covid-19 is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) after having been detected in wastewater in Switzerland. To date, around ten cases have been observed in five countries.

This content was published on August 25, 2023 - 17:14

Keystone-SDA/amva

This variant has more than 30 mutations. For this reason, a week ago the WHO has decided to include it among the variants to be monitored, along with six other variants.

But it is not considered to be a variant of interest or concern. "Everything will depend on circulation" in a particular country, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told the press on Friday.

+Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Cases have been identified in Denmark, the United States, Israel, Great Britain and South Africa. The variant has also been "detected in wastewater in Switzerland and Thailand", she added.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story What's your experience with rising costs for healthcare and medicine?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative