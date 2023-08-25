The BA.2.86 variant of Covid-19 detected in Switzerland
The BA.2.86 variant of the Covid-19 is being closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) after having been detected in wastewater in Switzerland. To date, around ten cases have been observed in five countries.
This variant has more than 30 mutations. For this reason, a week ago the WHO has decided to include it among the variants to be monitored, along with six other variants.
But it is not considered to be a variant of interest or concern. "Everything will depend on circulation" in a particular country, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told the press on Friday.
+Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland
Cases have been identified in Denmark, the United States, Israel, Great Britain and South Africa. The variant has also been "detected in wastewater in Switzerland and Thailand", she added.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.