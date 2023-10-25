Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss government corrects financial projections downward

The expected financing deficit for 2023 is higher than what the government forecasted in June. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The federal government expects a financing deficit of CHF1.8 billion ($2 billion) in 2023, which is CHF300 million higher than forecast in the June projection.

This content was published on October 25, 2023 - 14:34
Keystone-SDA

Compared with the June forecast, ordinary expenditure is expected to be slightly higher (CHF80.4 billion instead of CHF80.1 billion) - mainly because supplementary credits and credit overruns are estimated to be higher, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) announced on Wednesday. The estimate of ordinary revenues remains unchanged from the June projection.

+ The Swiss government wants spending cuts across the board

The 2023 budget had originally forecast a deficit of CHF4.8 billion. The improvement compared with the estimate is due to the fact that the rescue package for the electricity industry is not needed based on the current situation. Some CHF4 billion had been budgeted as extraordinary expenses.

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.


In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.