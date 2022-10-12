The second edition of the GESDA Summit kicks off today in Geneva. The event explores what scientific advances will change our lives and how humanity can make the most of them. Promoting science as a common and universal good is the first step.

Does every person on the planet have a right to access science? How do we make sure researchers can do their work across borders? And how can we anticipate the technologies and discoveries of tomorrow that could change our world for the better, and clear a path for them to make the biggest difference to the most people?

These are the sorts of questions occupying folks at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) Summit, taking place this week in – you guessed it – Geneva. I’ll be there tomorrow to follow discussions on the human right to science, as well as the future of emerging science and technology. My colleagues from SWI swissinfo.ch are there today following whether manipulating solar rays can help us combat climate change and how we can keep doing polar research amid a difficult geopolitical situation.

If you want to follow the discussions, you can register to take part virtually hereExternal link (SWI swissinfo.ch is a media partner for the event). In the meantime, you can dive into some of these futuristic and collaborative scientific issues through the stories from our archives linked below.

And in the coming weeks, look for more stories, podcasts and videos on SWI swissinfo.ch exploring the topics I’ve just outlined and looking at the places where science and diplomacy intersect.

