The Swiss ‘want to take the plane again’

Holidaymakers queue at Geneva Airport on July 9, 2022. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

After a slump during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Swiss are keen to fly again to take foreign holidays, according to a leading travel industry official.

This content was published on December 11, 2022 - 15:39

Sonntagszeitung/sb

During the pandemic, staycations in the Alpine country or holidays in neighbouring countries were extremely popular among Swiss residents. But this is no longer the case and “people want to take the plane again”, Andi Restle, who has been running the tour operator ITS Coop Travel for the past 16 years, told Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.

Business has definitely picked up, with holidaymakers feeling a “huge need to catch up”, he said.

After two difficult years, Restle said he was hoping 2022 sales to be around 75% of the 2019 level. “But by the end of the year we should be at 85%,” he said.

For Swiss package tour operators, southern Turkey was the most popular destination in 2022, followed by Majorca, Crete, Rhodes, Cyprus and Egypt. The Maldives, the Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates remain the most popular long-distance package destinations.

“The reasons are simple: there were enough flights; the prices were attractive,” said Restle.

Meanwhile, Swiss hotel owners reported a sharp rise in overnight stays last summer compared to the previous year, it was reported last week. The ending of Covid-19 restrictions in spring 2022 led to a surge in foreign visitors (+84.6%) compared to the previous summer.

But the overall number of overnight stays in Swiss hotels is still down by 1.3% compared to summer 2019, before the pandemic.

