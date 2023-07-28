The Swiss National Day commemorative badge an astounding success
The 2023 Swiss National Day badge has sold out. The organisation behind the successful sale is planning a special stamp for 2024, which will be designed by the Swiss Abroad.
A few days before the national holiday, all 70,000 Pro PatriaExternal link bicycle license plate badges have been sold. With a bit of luck, those who would like to purchase one might still get hold of one at a local Swiss embassy.
The badge, which is attached as a clip, is designed in memory of the official bicycle number plate, which had to be attached to every bicycle in Switzerland until 1988. The design seems to have aroused emotions in many people at home and abroad. Bicycle dealers especially have shown interest in this badge. The Zurich office of Pro Patria was quite literally overrun by individual requests, the foundation writes in a media releaseExternal link.
The sale of the Swiss National Day badge is part of a 100-year tradition. Pro Patria is the organization responsible for designing and issuing stamps. Next year, the organisation will issue a special stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the Swiss Community, the association of the Swiss Abroad. This will be in collaboration with Swiss Post. The theme of the stamp will be how Switzerland is portrayed from the outside and will be designed by the Swiss Abroad.
The first mood boards will be created this August at a camp for the Swiss Abroad youth. To what extent this anniversary stamp will have an influence on the 2024 Swiss National Day design remains to be seen, Pro Patria writes.
Originally founded as a charitable organisation that supported maternity aid among other things, the Pro Patria Foundation today primarily promotes projects in the area of diverse building culture and living traditions. Similarly, the Swiss Abroad organisation also contributes to these topics.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.