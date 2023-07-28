zvg

The 2023 Swiss National Day badge has sold out. The organisation behind the successful sale is planning a special stamp for 2024, which will be designed by the Swiss Abroad.

A few days before the national holiday, all 70,000 Pro PatriaExternal link bicycle license plate badges have been sold. With a bit of luck, those who would like to purchase one might still get hold of one at a local Swiss embassy.

The badge, which is attached as a clip, is designed in memory of the official bicycle number plate, which had to be attached to every bicycle in Switzerland until 1988. The design seems to have aroused emotions in many people at home and abroad. Bicycle dealers especially have shown interest in this badge. The Zurich office of Pro Patria was quite literally overrun by individual requests, the foundation writes in a media releaseExternal link.

Starting in 1910, the Pro Patria Foundation sold Swiss National Day cards as part of its annual collection. In 1923, the first badge for the national day was added. propatria.ch

With the proceeds from the sale of the cards and the badge, Pro Patria provided support for various social assistance programs. Pictured are the badges from 1943 and 1953. propatria.ch

The badges were always adapted to fit the period of time. Pictured are the Swiss National Day badges from 1963 and 1973. www.propatria.ch

Today, the Pro Patria Foundation promotes Switzerland's diverse and vibrant culture. In 2022, the Swiss National Day badge carried on a 100-year tradition. propatria.ch

The first collection in 1910 commemorated the victims of the numerous floods which had occurred that summer. Pictured are the 1983 and 1993 badges. propatria.ch

Along with the first Pro Patria stamps in 1938, the federal celebration cards with commemorative stamps were discontinued. In 2003, the badge was a butterfly and in 2013, a heart. propatria.ch

The sale of the Swiss National Day badge is part of a 100-year tradition. Pro Patria is the organization responsible for designing and issuing stamps. Next year, the organisation will issue a special stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the Swiss Community, the association of the Swiss Abroad. This will be in collaboration with Swiss Post. The theme of the stamp will be how Switzerland is portrayed from the outside and will be designed by the Swiss Abroad.

The first mood boards will be created this August at a camp for the Swiss Abroad youth. To what extent this anniversary stamp will have an influence on the 2024 Swiss National Day design remains to be seen, Pro Patria writes.

Originally founded as a charitable organisation that supported maternity aid among other things, the Pro Patria Foundation today primarily promotes projects in the area of diverse building culture and living traditions. Similarly, the Swiss Abroad organisation also contributes to these topics.

