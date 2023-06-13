The Swiss pay a fortune for mobile data

© Keystone / Ennio Leanza

read aloud pause

X

According to a survey, Switzerland was the seventh most expensive country in the world for mobile data in 2022.

This content was published on June 13, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ac

The average cost of mobile data in Switzerland was CHF7.25 (around $8) per gigabyte, 24 Heures and Tribune de Genève reported on Tuesday, citing a survey by cable.co.uk, the results of which were compiled by HelloSafe, an online platform for comparing insurance and financial products.

By way of comparison, the neighbouring Italians pay CHF0.12 per gigabyte, the French CHF0.23 centimes and the Germans CHF2.63 francs.

"This huge price difference is the result of a market that is 58% dominated by Swisscom [the former public telecoms provider that was privatised]," explains Nolwenn Abolivier, Head of Communications at HelloSafe.

The five most expensive countries in terms of the average cost of 1GB of mobile data were Saint Helena ($41.06), the Falkland Islands ($38.45), São Tomé and Príncipe ($29.49), Tokelau ($17.88) and Yemen ($16.58).

The five cheapest countries in terms of the average cost of 1GB of mobile data were Israel ($0.04), Italy ($0.12), San Marino ($0.14), Fiji ($0.15), and India ($0.17).



Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative