Swiss people to vote on pensions next March

Christof Schuerpf

read aloud pause

X

On March 3, citizens will have to vote on whether they want to increase the pension pot and raise the retirement age.

This content was published on October 26, 2023 - 10:05

Keystone-SDA/ac

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Граждане Швейцарии будут голосовать по вопросу пенсий

Two pension-related issues will be put to the vote: the trade unions' initiative for a 13th old-age pension payment every year and an initiative by the youth branch of the Radical-Liberal party which calls for the retirement age to be raised to 66.

Launched by the Swiss Association of Trade Unions and women's and pensioners' organisations, the first text calls for the payment of an additional month of old-age pension every year.

+ How to guarantee the pensions of the next generation

This corresponds to a monthly pension increase of 8.33%. The government and parliament rejected the initiative. They have not come up with a counter-proposal.

The text of the Young Radicals envisages raising the old-age retirement age to 66 for everyone. Later on, this will reassessed every year based on the life expectancy of the Swiss population. Here too, the government and parliament rejected the text and did not offer a counter-proposal.



How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative