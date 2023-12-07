The world's largest Santa Claus lights up mountain in western Switzerland
The world's largest Santa Claus appeared on a rock face just above Montreux on Wednesday evening. Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter was behind the light projection project.
The huge, colourful figure was projected onto an area around 700 metres long and 400 metres high – onto a rock face a good 2,300 metres away. The installation was therefore “not easy to accomplish,” artist Gerry Hofstetter told Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Swiss artist lights up Kyiv over Christmas
According to Hofstetter, the action was tricky with the prevailing humidity, the clouds and the moon.
With this projection, the Swiss artist wants to convey a message: “We should always keep dreaming and remain a little child,” he said – “and hope, because light is hope”.
