The world's largest Santa Claus lights up mountain in western Switzerland

Artist Gerry Hofstetter has made a name for himself with light projections on the Matterhorn, an Arctic iceberg and the Brandenburg Gate. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

read aloud pause

X

The world's largest Santa Claus appeared on a rock face just above Montreux on Wednesday evening. Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter was behind the light projection project.

This content was published on December 7, 2023 - 09:29

Keystone-SDA

The huge, colourful figure was projected onto an area around 700 metres long and 400 metres high – onto a rock face a good 2,300 metres away. The installation was therefore “not easy to accomplish,” artist Gerry Hofstetter told Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Swiss artist lights up Kyiv over Christmas

According to Hofstetter, the action was tricky with the prevailing humidity, the clouds and the moon.

With this projection, the Swiss artist wants to convey a message: “We should always keep dreaming and remain a little child,” he said – “and hope, because light is hope”.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative