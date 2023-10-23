Thieves blow up ATM and flee with cash
Criminals on Sunday night blew up an ATM in Champion, a commune in canton Bern.
They managed to escpe with their loot. Dozens of cash dispensers have been blown up in Switzerland in recent years.
According to current information, two hooded individuals were seen fleeing after the explosion. The cash dispenser was completely destroyed and the damage is extensive, announced the cantonal police on Monday, who have opened an investigation in collaboration with fedpol under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
